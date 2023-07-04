Yash Dhull to lead India A in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Mumbai: The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from July 13 to July 23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament, to be played between eight Asian nations, will be held in a 50-over format.

India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the India A side. Dhull made his first-class cricket debut for the Delhi Cricket Team in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy.

He was also the captain of the winning Indian team in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is also part of the squad. The Young India all-rounder was a part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2023 winning side. Left-arm pacer Akash Singh, who was also part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2023 winning side, is also in the squad.

There are two wicket-keepers in the squad – Prabhsimran Singh and Dhruv Jurel.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final. The first semi-final will be between Group A topper against the second spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be between Group B topper and the second spot holder from Group A on July 21. The final will take place on July 23.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

India A fixtures: ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup (50 Overs) Day Date Match Venue Thursday 13-Jul-23 India A vs UAE A SSC Saturday 15-Jul-23 India A vs Pakistan A SSC Tuesday 18-Jul-23 India A vs Nepal P Sara Oval Friday 21-Jul-23 SF 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd) RPICS Friday 21-Jul-23 SF 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd) P Sara Oval Sunday 23-Jul-23 Final RPICS.

Also Read Asia Cup to be held in hybrid model from August 31: Asian Cricket Council