Yashoda Hospital Hitech City launches workspace for patients’ families

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 04:25 PM

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital located at Hitec City has announced the introduction of dedicated work desks within its premises, aimed at providing convenience and support to families attending to their loved ones undergoing treatment. The measure is aimed at fostering productivity and alleviating the challenges faced by individuals balancing work commitments with family responsibilities during hospital stays, according to a press release.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director at Yashoda Hospitals, said, “our introduction of dedicated work desks within the hospital premises allows families to maintain productivity while being present for their loved ones.”

The hospital-work blend initiative includes designated workspaces equipped with essential amenities such as desks, chairs, power outlets, and high-speed internet access, strategically located within the hospital. Such measures create a supportive ecosystem where families can fulfill their professional obligations without sacrificing the quality of care provided to their loved ones, the press release added.