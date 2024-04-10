Real Estate Boom: Hyderabad West leads surge in housing demand

Apart from Gachibowli and Manikonda, areas from these parts such as Narsingi, Bachupally are also shining bright on the radar of realty.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: The western parts of Hyderabad continue to encompass more areas into its list of prominent localities and remain the more preferred destination for those aspiring for a slice of real estate. Apart from Gachibowli and Manikonda, areas from these parts such as Narsingi, Bachupally are also shining bright on the radar of realty.

PropTiger.com in its latest quarterly report ‘Real Insight Residential – January-March-2024’, has the list of prominent localities in the micromarkets which covers different parts of the city. While the Hyderabad North includes Kompally, Shamirpet, the prominent localities of east of the city include Nagole, Uppal Kalan.

According to the PropTiger.com report, India’s top eight primary residential markets witnessed a strong demand during January-March this year with sales rising by 68 per cent in value terms to nearly Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Comparing Quarter 1 of 2023 with that of 2024, Delhi NCR recorded a 249 per cent year-on-year change while Hyderabad logged in 143 per cent.

In terms of the area sold, PropTiger.com data shows Hyderabad housing sales surging from 15 million sft in Q1-2023 to 35 million sft in Q1-2024. The city also had the house sales going up from 10,200 units in Q1-2023 to 14,290 units in Q1-2024, the report said.

Prominent Localities in Micromarkets:

* Hyderabad West: Hitec City, Gachibowli, Manikonda, Narsingi, Serilingampally, Nallagandla, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Bachupally, Miyapur

* Hyderabad North: Kompally, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Bolarum, Bahadurpally, Shamirpet

* Hyderabad South: Saidabad, Kismatpur, Maheshwaram, Shadnagar , Rajendra Nagar

* Hyderabad East: LB Nagar, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal Kalan, Saroor Nagar

* ORR South: Bongloor, Shamshabad, Adibatla, Pocharam

* Secunderabad: Mallapur, Yapral, Sainikpuri, Alwal, AS Rao Nagar

* Hyderabad Central: Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Himayat nagar, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Banjara Hills