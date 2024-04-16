Drunk software engineer causes fatal accident in Hitec City, one dead and nine injured

The man Kranthi Kumar (30) a resident of Nizampet took his car on the Hitech city road around midnight.
Hyderabad: One person was killed and atleast nine others injured when a software engineer who was in an inebriated state drove his car in a rash manner at Hitec city.
The man Kranthi Kumar (30) a resident of Nizampet took his car on the Hitech city road around midnight. Kranthi Kumar was allegedly in a drunken condition and first rammed into another car at Hitech city road and without stopping moved around for half an hour.
“When he reached Botanical Garden road Kranthi Kumar hit a pedestrian who later died in the hospital. Nine other people were injured in different accidents caused by him,” said the Raidurgam police.
Three motorcycles, a car and an auto rickshaw were damaged in the incidents.
The injured persons were treated at different hospitals.
The police who caught Kranthi Kumar conducted a breathe analyser test and his BAC reading was recorded at 550.
A case is registered against him.