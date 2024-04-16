| Drunk Software Engineer Causes Fatal Accident In Hitec City One Dead And Nine Injured

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 11:01 AM

Hyderabad: One person was killed and atleast nine others injured when a software engineer who was in an inebriated state drove his car in a rash manner at Hitec city.

The man Kranthi Kumar (30) a resident of Nizampet took his car on the Hitech city road around midnight. Kranthi Kumar was allegedly in a drunken condition and first rammed into another car at Hitech city road and without stopping moved around for half an hour.

“When he reached Botanical Garden road Kranthi Kumar hit a pedestrian who later died in the hospital. Nine other people were injured in different accidents caused by him,” said the Raidurgam police.

Three motorcycles, a car and an auto rickshaw were damaged in the incidents.

The injured persons were treated at different hospitals.

The police who caught Kranthi Kumar conducted a breathe analyser test and his BAC reading was recorded at 550.

A case is registered against him.