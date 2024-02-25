Zomato aces the popular ‘Ek machhali’ trend in style

This game involves a series of phrases and actions starting with “Ek machhali (One fish)”, and continuing with “Paani mein gayi (Went into the water)”, a clap, and “Chappak” (Splash).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 04:03 PM

Hyderabad: In a delightful interaction that took the internet by storm, a customer’s online food order prompted a witty response from the food delivery platform Zomato, referring to a viral Instagram game.

Zomato shared a screenshot of their exchange with a customer named Ritika, who ordered a single fish fry. Seizing the opportunity for a witty exchange, Zomato’s customer service team cheekily inserted “Paani mein gayi”, to which Ritika promptly responded with “Chappak”. This banter quickly went viral, garnering over 360,000 views and nearly 8,500 likes on social media.

“A great dialogue between customer & customer carer (sic),” read a comment. “When two meme-addicted persons meet each other (sic),” said another. “And the winner of the trend is Zomato (sic),” posted a third user. “I follow you just for these witty tweets (sic), said the fourth.