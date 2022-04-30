Yashoda Hospitals conduct workshop to raise awareness on pleural diseases

30 April 22

Hyderabad: To increase awareness about the diagnosis and management strategies of pleural diseases, Yashoda Hospitals conducted a two-day exclusive event, a CME and a workshop “Pleura Summit 2022”.

The coference organising secretary, Dr.V.Nagarjuna Maturu, said focusing on pleura alone was unique and such an event has not been conducted earlier in India.

Pleura is the layer that surrounds the lung and several diseases like tuberculosis, infections and malignancy affect this pleura, the hospital said in a press release. Pleural effusion (abnormal accumulation of water in the pleura), pneumothorax (abnormal accumulation of air in the pleura) are two common problems faced by several individuals of the country.

People with diseases of pleura usually have dry cough, breathlessness and chest pain and it is important to diagnose the pleural disease promptly and correctly, and start appropriate therapy as soon as possible, the press release said.

International experts who were part of the event included Prof. Mohammed Munnavar (United Kingdom), Prof Aravindran Alaga (Malaysia), Prof. Rajesh Thomas (Australia) and Prof. Hideo Saka, Chair of WABIP (Japan).

