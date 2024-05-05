Hyderabad: Breast Cancer Symposium organised by Yashoda Hospitals on Sunday

Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director Yahoda Hospitals, Raghavan Srinivasan, senior official from US Consulate, Shikha Goel, senior police official and others participated.

Senior IPS officer Shikha Goel along with MD Yashoda Hosptials, Surender Rao, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director Yahoda Hospitals and senior robotic cancer surgeon, dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli

Hyderabad: Over 500 surgeons, gynecologists, sector experts, advocacy groups and other stake holders from India and abroad participated in the International Breast Cancer Symposium, organised by Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City.

The symposium showcased insightful discussions, latest advancements in research, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, patient groups, provided a platform to foster international cooperation in the fight against breast cancer, a statement said.

“The symposium provided a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and chart a path forward in our collective effort to combat breast cancer,” said Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, symposium’s organizing chairman.

Cancer specialists including Dr Regis Paulinelli, Dr Rishikesh Parmeshwar, Dr Chaitanyanand Koppikar, Dr Narendra Hulikal, Dr Vani Parmar, Dr Shalaka Joshi, Dr Ashok B C and Dr Jyothi Bajpai and others served as faculty in the symposium.

