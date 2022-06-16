| Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad Becomes First Healthcare Group In India To Be On Metaverse

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:35 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The Yashoda Hospitals Group, Hyderabad on Thursday announced its entry into Metaverse, the virtual world on the internet that simulates human emotions and gestures.

It has acquired a parcel of land on decentraland, the popular Metaverse platform and has set up an experience zone to mark the 30 plus years of healthcare service it has offered.

“This makes Yashoda Hospitals the first healthcare provider in the country to set its footprint on a Metaverse platform,” a press release said.

Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals said, “since the beginning we have aimed to be progressive as a group, we have many firsts to our credit, including clinical excellence,

infrastructure and innovation. We have been early adopters of digital technology that adds value to our ecosystem, from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and now Web 3.0”.

He pointed out the future will be driven by core technologies like the Blockchain and Web 3.0, moving from a centralised to a decentralised ecosystem and added, “setting up our presence on decentraland

is the first step towards our efforts and acceptance of decentralised tech, we will continue to upgrade and invest in making our digital infrastructure future ready.”

As and when the Metaverse platforms and regulatory norms mature, Yashoda Hospitals intends to offer healthcare services to the people on the Metaverse, and in the process create employment for Metaversians as well, the press release said.