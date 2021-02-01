Yeshiva University an academic powerhouse

Yeshiva University offers programmes in the fields of Liberal Arts, Sciences, Medicine, Law, Business, Social Work, Jewish Studies and Education, and Psychology.

Located in Manhattan in the New York City Area, Yeshiva is a highly rated private university that was established in the year 1886. The campus is home to 2,714 full-time undergraduate students and 3,454 full-time graduate students. The university has four campuses situated across New York City. Five schools of the university offer undergraduate programmes while eight others offer graduate courses. It has a campus in Israel where more than 600 students study through the S Daniel Abraham Israel Programme every academic year.

Yeshiva is an academic powerhouse of programmes that focus STEM, data and design, health sciences, and similar emerging and expanding professions being transformed by technology innovations. Students can earn graduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology Management and Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Visualization, Digital Marketing and Media, Mathematics, Occupational Therapy, Physics, Quantitative Economics, Quantitative Finance, and Speech-Language Pathology.

Yeshiva University is an independent institution chartered by New York State. It is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and by several professional agencies. It is classified among “R-2: Doctoral Universities – High Research Activity.” Yeshiva University earns accolades for its highly ranked research opportunities at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Yeshiva has a law school too. The school has several graduate offerings specific to the Jewish faith through the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration and the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, which offers Master’s degrees in areas such as Medieval Jewish History and Jewish Philosophy.

Yeshiva University was ranked 15 in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education US College Rankings 2021. Yeshiva University bagged the 4th rank in the QS Top Universities in New York City. In the Niche rankings, the Jewish rooted University stood on 76th position in terms of The College with the Best Professors in America. According to Yeshiva University QS Ranking 2021, Yeshiva University was ranked 341 in the World University Ranking.

According to Yeshiva University National Ranking 2021 by U.S News, Yeshiva University was ranked #76 amongst top universities in the US. According to the Times Higher Education statistics, Yeshiva University has ranked 143rd in the Top Colleges of USA. Yeshiva University’s Online Masters in Marketing Management was ranked #19 in the list of Best Online Masters in Marketing Management. According to the US News, the subjects that ranked in the top 100 subjects were Cardiac and Cardiovascular system (#84), Cell Biology (#48), Oncology (#79), Microbiology and Molecular Biology and Genetics ranked #97 and #99 respectively. Other subjects that ranked in the top 200 list according to the US News are Clinical Medicine, Biology and Biochemistry, Immunology, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Surgery, Psychiatry/Psychology.

YU alumni have gone on to become distinguished rabbinic leaders, world political leaders, business giants and philanthropists. Some of the prominent names include author Chaim Potok; attorney Nicolas Muzin; politician Herbert Tenzer; well-known tycoon David Azrieli; filmmaker Eitan Levine; renowned businessman Max Stern; Nobel Laureate Paul Greengard; and politician Howard Dean. Pulitzer-winning novelist Herman Wouk was also a part of this university. He is famously remembered for his work in War and Remembrance, The Canine Mutiny, Youngblood Hawke, and The Winds of War.

