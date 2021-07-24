Yesterday impresses in morning  trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:18 am

Hyderabad: Yesterday pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Felix Flame (Gourav Singh) 47, moved well. Galwan (RB) 46, handy. Peaky Blinders (Koushik) 47.5, moved freely. Stunning Force (RB) 48, handy.

Ashwa yashobali 9Ashhad Asbar) 48.5, moved very easy. Moondancer (Trainer) 45, moved well. General Atlantic (Gaddam) 48, handy. Dream Station (RB) 48.5, moved freely. Inside Story (Nakhat Singh) 46, moved easy.

Different (Surya Prakash) & Indian Glory (Gaurav Singh) 44, pair handy. Mireya (RB) & Paree (K Mukeh) 47, pair handy and level. 3y-(Saamidd/Naughty Thoughts) (Gaurav Singh) & Flower (Surya Prakash) 48,

pair moved freely.

800m:

Good Tidings (Gaurav Singh) & Hot Seat (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/45,

pair handy. Key To Time (Apprentice) 59, 600/46, good. Misty River (Ajit Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Moment Of Silence (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/47, handy. NRI Flame (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Southern Legacy (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. City Of Fusion (RB) 59, 600/44, shaped well.

Staridar (Koushik) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Sacred Lamp (Gaurav Singh) &

Mt Davidson (Gaddam) 1-0, 600/45, former finished 1/2L in front. Gold Run (Afroz Khan) & Blickfang (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/45, former finished neck in front. Unsung Hero (Uday Kiran) & Golden Amaris (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/43,

pair finished level.

1000m:

Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, impressed. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Alluri’s Pride (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Corfe Castle (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, handy. NRI Sugar (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Best Buddy (Bopanna) & Solo Winner (Nakhat Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former good. Miss Little Angel (Gaurav Singh) &

Silver Set (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. Princess Daniale (RB) & Arrowtown (RB) 1-19, 800/1-0 600/45, pair handy.

1200m:

Icicle (Deepak Singh) & Lorena (Apprentice) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair moved easy. Zeus (Surya Prakash) & Jarvis (A Joshi) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Horse O’ War (Gaurav Singh) &

Charcoal (Gaddam) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1400m:

Cosmico (Afroz Khan) & Artemis Arrow (K Mukesh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair worked well.