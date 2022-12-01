| Hoping Cloud Maximum Glamour Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour, Miss Little Angel, Unsung Hero, Carlisle & Ayur Tej worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour, Miss Little Angel, Unsung Hero, Carlisle & Ayur Tej worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Lucky Nine (Trainer) (From 1000/400) 45 eased up. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Coming Home (RB) & Delhi Heights (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Miss Little Angel (Koushik) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Glimmer Of Hope (Trainer) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Ayur Tej (Koushik) 59, 600/44, improving. First Apostle (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/46, well in hand. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) (From 1200/400) 1-2, fully eased up.

Morior Invictus (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

1000m:

Unsung Hero (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Creative Art (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Inderdhanush (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Exotic Dancer (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Lady Danger (RB) & Mireya (Dhanu Singh)

1-16, (1000 to 400/45), former better. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.