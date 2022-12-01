Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour, Miss Little Angel, Unsung Hero, Carlisle & Ayur Tej worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud, Maximum Glamour, Miss Little Angel, Unsung Hero, Carlisle & Ayur Tej worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.
SAND
600m:
Lagos (Deepak Singh) 48, handy. Lucky Nine (Trainer) (From 1000/400) 45 eased up. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy.
800m:
Coming Home (RB) & Delhi Heights (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Miss Little Angel (Koushik) 58, 600/44, fit and well. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Glimmer Of Hope (Trainer) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Ayur Tej (Koushik) 59, 600/44, improving. First Apostle (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/46, well in hand. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) (From 1200/400) 1-2, fully eased up.
Morior Invictus (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/45, handy. Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.
1000m:
Unsung Hero (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Call Of The Blue (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Creative Art (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Inderdhanush (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Exotic Dancer (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Lady Danger (RB) & Mireya (Dhanu Singh)
1-16, (1000 to 400/45), former better. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.