Horse Racing: Ashwa Morocco, NRI Sport shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco, NRI Sport, Lifetime and Wind Sprite worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.
SAND
600m:
Alpine Girl (Santhosh Raj) 46, moved well. Reigning Beauty (BR Kumar) & Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 47, moved together. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) & Sweet Whisper (Apprentice) 47.5, pair moved easy. Miss Maya (Madhu Babu) & Sundance Kid (Apprentice) (From 1000/400) 47, pair moved freely. Sangreal (RB) & Track Blazer (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved together.
800m:
Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 59, 600/45, maintains form. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Queen Blossom (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-3, 60/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.
Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Rhythm Selection (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) & Painted Apache (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved easy. 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Dynamic (G Naresh) & Oskars Glory (Koushik) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well.
1000m:
Unsung Hero (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, can upset. Malahat (Dhanu Singh) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Chivalry (RS Jodha) & Divine Connection (Apprentice) 1-16, 1000/1-0, 600/48, moved together. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) & Laurus (Rohith Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Wind Sprite (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) & NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.