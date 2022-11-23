| Horse Racing Ashwa Morocco Nri Sport Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Ashwa Morocco, NRI Sport, Lifetime and Wind Sprite worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course.

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco, NRI Sport, Lifetime and Wind Sprite worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Alpine Girl (Santhosh Raj) 46, moved well. Reigning Beauty (BR Kumar) & Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 47, moved together. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) & Sweet Whisper (Apprentice) 47.5, pair moved easy. Miss Maya (Madhu Babu) & Sundance Kid (Apprentice) (From 1000/400) 47, pair moved freely. Sangreal (RB) & Track Blazer (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved together.

800m:

Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 59, 600/45, maintains form. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Queen Blossom (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-3, 60/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Rhythm Selection (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) & Painted Apache (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved easy. 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Dynamic (G Naresh) & Oskars Glory (Koushik) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m:

Unsung Hero (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, can upset. Malahat (Dhanu Singh) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Chivalry (RS Jodha) & Divine Connection (Apprentice) 1-16, 1000/1-0, 600/48, moved together. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Abhay Singh) & Laurus (Rohith Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Wind Sprite (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) & NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.