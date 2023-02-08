Black Eagle, Anab-E-Shahi, Golden Gazelle shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Tiger Mountain (G Naresh) 46, moved well. Juggernaut Express (Deepak Singh) 47, well in hand. Urgent (RB) 47, handy.
Hyderabad: Black Eagle, Anab-E-Shahi, Golden Gazelle, Flashing Memories, Xfinity, Black Onyx, Lucky Zone, Strauss, Nugget, Cash Register & Advance Guard impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.
SAND:
600m:
Tiger Mountain (G Naresh) 46, moved well. Juggernaut Express (Deepak Singh) 47, well in hand. Urgent (RB) 47, handy.
800m:
Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, maintains form.
Mr Perfect (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Honourable Lady (RB) 1-4, 600/48, handy. Muaser (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/47, moved well. Aarya (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Role Model (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, maintains form. Temptations (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Jet Falcon (Dhanu Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.
Code Blue (RB) 1-1, 600/46, handy. Desert Sultan (Gaurav Singh) 58, 600/43, good. Classy Dame (RB) & Chivalry (Nakhat Singh) 58, 600/45, pair handy. Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & Its On (RB) 1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Burgundy Black (Dhanu Singh) & Shazia (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. Arrowtown (RB) & Lady Danger (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/44, pair moved well.
1000m:
Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well.
Black Eagle (Gourav Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, maintains form. Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, worked well.
Call Of The Blue (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.
Baisa (RB) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Anab-E-Shahi (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form. Golden Gazelle (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. True Marshall (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (Dhanu Singh) & Most Lucky (B Nilkhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Great Giver (Surya Prakash) &
Bash On Regardless (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44, pair shaped well. Flashing Memories (Nakhat Singh) & Sporting Smile (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former showed out. Morning Mist (Kiran Naidu) & Detective (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45,
pair shaped well. Final Judgement (Madhu Babu) & Crimson Rose (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former shaped well. Xfinity (RB) & Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair not extended.
NOTED ON TUESDAY 7-2-23
SAND:
1000m:
La Mirage (Mohith Singh) & Stag’s Leap (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair.