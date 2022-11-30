| Horse Racing Armoury Bellagio Bugsy Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Armoury, Bellagio, Bugsy and Starwalt impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 48, moved easy. Just Incredible (Aneel) 45, moved well.

800m:

Watch My Stride (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Sun (Koushik) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Astronaut (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Star Babe (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Kachnar (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Super Angel (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, note. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, pleased. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well.

Its On (Dhanu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, not extended. Armoury (Gourav Singh) 1-13, 800/55, 600/42, impressed. Urgent (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) & Hartnell (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former better. Buckle The Shoes (Akshay Kumar) & Hero Of The East (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.

Show Me Your Walk (Rohith Kumar) & Sundance Kid (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Laurus (Madhu Babu) & 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46,

moved together.