Bandi Sanjay triggers another controversy, asks youth to give up studies, jobs to help BJP

He said while addressing a rally organised on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons ever since he took the reins of the party in the State, has once again waded into a controversy by making an appeal to Hindu youth to give up their studies and jobs to work for the victory of BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State. The statement has now many drawing comparisons to what IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, when he asked the youth to stay away from social media and to prepare for recruitment exams in order to land government jobs.

“Set aside your studies, jobs and businesses for eight months. Dedicate your time for BJP. We will come to power in Telangana. We will establish ‘Rama Rajyam’,” he said while addressing a rally organised on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in the Old city on Sunday. Interestingly, Sanjay, who was supposed to speak on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj turned the religious occasion into a political platform and made provocative speeches.

Many netizens have taken strong objection to Sanjay’s comment and termed it an irresponsible act. They alleged that the State chief of a national party making an appeal to youth to give up their studies and jobs for his party revealed his mindset and desperateness to come to power. Some also compared his words to that of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who has been calling upon the youth of the State to stay off social media, away from their phones and to prepare for recruitment exams and to get jobs and to help the nation progress.

During his 40-minute speech, Sanjay asked Hindu youth to give eight months of their time to the BJP so that it could come to power in the State. “Whether you want the Green (MIM) flag, Pink(BRS) or Saffron(BJP) flag to be hoisted on Golconda Fort, it all depends on you. Think about it,” he said.

He also tried to play the Hindu card by asking the majority community people to support the BJP in the Old city to defeat AIMIM in the upcoming Assembly polls. “BJP performed well during the GHMC polls as the majority community supported it. We need such support in the forthcoming Assembly polls. They (Muslims) are just 12 percent. We are 80 percent. If Hindus support us, we can not only end the AIMIM rule in the Old City, but also capture power in the State,” he claimed.