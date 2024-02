Nandan bags gold in Twin City Artistic Gymnastic Competition

Kesari Nandan bagged gymnastic gold in the floor exercise of 8 years boys Group – A category in the Twin City Artistic Gymnastic Competition at Hemanth Gymnastic Academy, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 08:15 PM

Medal winners of the gymnastic competition in Hyderabad in Sunday.

Hyderabad: Kesari Nandan bagged gymnastic gold in the floor exercise of 8 years boys Group – A category in the Twin City Artistic Gymnastic Competition at Hemanth Gymnastic Academy, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Nandan clinched top spot with 10 points ahead of Rishikant Reddy in second place and Vihan Thota and Sai Samrudh Pabbathi in joint third places respectively.

Results: Boys: Floor Exercise: 6 Yrs: Group-A: 1. Yashmit Gaurav (10), 2. Haaziq Madeena Shaik (9.5), 3. Vidhaan Prashanth Parekh (9), 3. Kandeep Vyas (8.5); Group-B: 1. C Sreeraj Reddy (9.5), 2. Manvik Valireddy (9),3. Rivaan Singh (8.5); Group-C: 1. Shreyan (10), 2. Dhairyan Dhanushali (9.5), 3. Prakar Surana (9); 7 Yrs: Group-A: 1. G Rishit Reddy (19), 2. Advay Saini (14), 3. Ankush (12), 3. Neil Iyer (10); Group-B: 1. Rihan Reddy (16), 2. Anav Sharma (13), 3. Advaith Ginigoorthi (12),3. Mohammed Owais Mohiuddin (10); Group-C: 1. Kanuri Suryansh (18),2. Shivansh Sharma (16), 3. Bhavi Tej (12); 8 Yrs: Group-A: 1. Kesari Nandan (10),2. Rishikant Reddy (8.5),3. Vihan Thota (7.5). 3. Sai Samrudh Pabbathi (7.5); Group-B:1. Nitin Sai Surya (10),2. Kriyansh Kesari (8),3. Devansh Jain (7.5); Group-C: 1. Shourya Jandhyala (9.5),2. Ruhabjeet Singh (8),3. P Tejas (7.5).