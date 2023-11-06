Diana clinches top honours in CBSE gymnastics Nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Ch Diana Grace of Cornerstone School Chandanagar, Hyderabad clinched top honours in under-17 table vault girls event in CBSE Gymnastics Nationals held at Chitrakoot International School, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Diana, who is a Class VIII student, clinched top spot in the event ahead of Krisha Vinal Jatin Shah, Haasya Shripad Mungekar and Shravani Pathak in second, third and joint third positions respectively to take the other positions of the podium.

Results: Girls: U-17 Table Vault: 1. Ch Diana Grace (Cornerstone School Chandanagar, Hyderabad), 2. Krisha Vinal Jatin Shah (New Horizon Scholars School, Thane), 3. Haasya Shripad Mungekar (G.E.Is Blossom International School, MH), 3 (joint). Shravani Pathak (Millennium National School, Pune).