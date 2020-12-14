Young artiste from Hyderabad donates Rs 87,200 to ‘Operation Smile’

The budding artist has raised funds voluntarily through the sale of her art works and handed over a cheque for Rs 87,200 to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as her donation towards ‘Operation Smile’

Hyderabad: Alekhya Vemuri, a 15-year-old Class 11 student of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, has done what very few grownups have managed. The budding artist has raised funds voluntarily through the sale of her art works and handed over a cheque for Rs 87,200 to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as her donation towards ‘Operation Smile’, an initiative by the Cyberabad Police for education and basic amenities for children who are rescued from child labour and begging.

The cheque was handed over in presence of her parents Viswanath Vemuri and Jayasree Vemuri and Women and Children Safety Wing DCP C Anasuya at the Commissioner’s Office in Gachibowli.

Alekhya, according to officials, was inspired by the Operation Smile initiative that has rescued many children across Hyderabad. “She has a keen interest in contributing to the society and wanted to support the cause,” her parents told Sajjanar, who appreciated the teenager in coming forward to help underprivileged children. The thoughtful donation would go a long way in helping the rescued children and make a change in their lives, he said.

