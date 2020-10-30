Young woman rescued from becoming ‘jogini’ in Nizamabad

The woman Gurrala Savitha from Pegadapalli village of Bodhan mandal, was under pressure from her family to become a ‘jogini’ owing to their precarious financial situation

Nizamabad: Revenue and police officials rescued a young woman, who was being forced by her family to become a ‘jogini’, in Bodhan on Friday. The officials not only saved the woman, but also performed her marriage with a youngster.

The woman Gurrala Savitha from Pegadapalli village of Bodhan mandal, was under pressure from her family to become a ‘jogini’ owing to their precarious financial situation. The government had banned the ‘jogini’ tradition in 1988 as under the garb of tradition, young women were being forced to become ‘joginis’, who were nothing but sex slaves.

On learing about this incident, Bodhan Tahsildar Gafar Miya along with police officials shifted Savitha to the Sadaram home.

Meanwhile, coming to know about it, a forward looking youngster Sailoo, from Pentakalan village, agreed to marry Savitha. On Friday, relatives of the bride and the groom attended the marriage at the Bodhan Tahsildar’s office in the presence of Gafar Miya and police officials.

An elated Savitha expressed her gratitude to the Bodhan Tahsildar and the local Sub-Inspector for helping her start a new life. She said because of acute poverty, her family had tried to force her into becoming a ‘jogini’. She appealed to the government to eradicate such social evils from society and protect young women like her.

Gaffar Miya said it was unfortunate that even in modern times such social evils were prevalent in society and urged people to shun superstitions. On the occasion, villagers and local people appreciated the Tahsildar and other officials for their gesture in saving the life of the young woman.

