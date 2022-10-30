Youngistaan organises event for global girl changemakers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: Observing International Day of the Girl 2022, Youngistaan Foundation in collaboration with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub, and Y-Hub organized an interactive discussion with young girl innovators, social entrepreneurs, and global girl changemakers.

The event was organized in a hybrid mode with over 250 young girls and boys from various childcare institutions, and students from colleges joined in person while others joined virtually on YouTube and other online platforms. Among others, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to IT&IC, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana, and Arun Daniel Yellamaty, founder of Youngistaan Foundation, participated.

To begin with, participants were taken for a walk-through of T-Works to provide them a first-hand experience with innovation through prototyping activity.

The speakers for panel discussions included Madina Mamadalimova from Kyrgyzstan, Shaharin Haider Nikita, and Amena Rashid Bania from Bangladesh, Akshaya Dadigala who created a Sustainable Menstrual Waste Disposal Machine machine, Dhanni Pavani who created Octocleaner, an underwater drone that cleans trash deep within a water body, B. Latha Chowdary, founder of Naarisena Global Women Forum, Priyanka Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder, of Workbucks.io and Thota Vasantha Mahalakshmi, Founder & CEO, of The Pulse Farm & The Interior Design Studio.