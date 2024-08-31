Youngster dies after surgery; kin protest against doctors in Mancherial

Dhonojula Ravi Teja (22) from Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal died while undergoing treatment at Sun Hospitals of district centre. Carrying his body, his family members and relatives staged a sit-in in front of the hospital.

Mancherial: Family members of a youngster staged a dharna demanding action against doctors of a private hospital holding them responsible for his death here on Saturday.

Dhonojula Ravi Teja (22) from Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal died while undergoing treatment at Sun Hospitals of district centre. Carrying his body, his family members and relatives staged a sit-in in front of the hospital. They demanded stern action against the doctors responsible for his death. They wanted compensation from the management of the hospital.

Ravi Teja was admitted to the hospital after his hip got infected due to an injection administered in a hospital of Hyderabad two days back.

He underwent a surgery as part of treatment to the infection at Sun Hospitals. He breathed while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that a case was registered against the hospital based on a complaint received from family members of Ravi Teja, . Investigations were taken up.