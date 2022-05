Two killed in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Medak: Two persons died on the spot when a speeding SVU hit a two-wheeler on NH-161 at Gadi Peddapur of Alladurgam Mandal on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Battu Srinivas (27) and Chakali Eswar (29) of Gadi Peddapur village. The death was instant for them as they sustained multiple injuries.

The Police reportedly took the SUV driver into custody. The bodies were taken to area hospital Jogipet for postmortem. A case was registered.