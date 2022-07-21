| Youngster Injured After Being Pushed From Moving Train In Hyderabad

Youngster injured after being pushed from moving train in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:20 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: A youngster Mozammil Khan was injured after some persons allegedly pushed him from a moving MMTS train near Malakpet railway station on Thursday morning.

According to the railway police, Khan, a resident of Shaheennagar, was travelling in the Falaknuma to Lingampally MMTS train when he fell on the tracks from the train.

“He told us that some people had pushed him from the train and he fell on the tracks. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. His statement will be recorded after he recovers and a probe will be launched,” Government Railway Police Kachiguda officials said.

