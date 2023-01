Youngster killed as tractor overturns in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Mancherial: A 29-year-old man died on the spot after the tractor he was travelling in overturned at Mallidi village in Bheemini mandal on Sunday.

Bheemini Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said Gurrala Giridhar was trapped under the tractor at a curve, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was travelling in a tractor driven by his brother survived without injuries.