Man held for diversion of PDS rice in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:35 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Mancherial: A man was arrested for allegedly diverting 40 quintals of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) in Mandamarri on Friday. Two trolleys used for shipping the grains were seized.

Task Force Inspector Akula Ashok said Mota Rajam of Mandamarriw as found to be storing the rice procured from beneficiaries of PDS belonging to surrounding villages by paying Rs 12 per kilogram.

He would sell the grains to traders of Maharashtra for Rs 24 per kg. The smugglers reportedly transport the rice to the neighboring state by bribing officials of civil supplies, revenue and police departments every month.