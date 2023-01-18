Mancherial: Members of Aare community demand inclusion of caste in OBCs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Mancherial: Aare community welfare association State president Chettupalli Shivaji has demanded that the Centre and State include their caste in the list of Other Backward Communities (OBCs), considering their backwardness. Speaking at the district executive council’s meeting held in Chennur on Wednesday, Shivaji said that the community members were the the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji. He said that it was not right to draw dividing lines among themselves by claiming that some of them were Aare, while others were Kshatriyas and Marathas.

He expressed his concern that the members of the community, whose prime occupation was agriculture, were still at the bottom in all fields. District president Chapple Raoji, vice president Kubide Madhukar, general secretary Kubide Venkatesh, Vemanapally former ZPTC Lacchanna, vice MPP Odila Rajanna and senior journalist Chaudhary Suresh were present.