Youngster murdered, body torched in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 12:28 PM

Mancherial: A youngster was murdered and his body was set on fire at Kammaripalli village in Chennur mandal on Wednesday. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Chennur police said that Ramagiri Mahender (30), a music system operator from Ponnaram village, was killed, allegedly by a woman and her husband and parents, who attempted to torch the body at Kammaripalli. However, the incident came to light when friends of the victim alerted his parents, who informed the police about the incident.

Mahender along with his friends was on his way to visit Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada. But, he visited the woman, allegedly after being invited by her. However, he was caught by the woman, her husband and parents and locked inside the home. The accused persons are said to have then murdered the youngster and then tried to secretly burn the body to cover up their offence.

The youngster was murdered for reportedly being friendly with a woman of Kammaripelli. A case was registered against the four persons. Investigations were taken up. The partially torched body was shifted to Chennur government hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, parents of the youngster staged a dharna demanding action against the accused persons. They withdrew their protest after police assured of stringent action against the culprits.