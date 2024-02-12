Woman booked for attempting to kidnap girl in Mancherial

12 February 2024

Mancherial: A woman was booked for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl from Maharashtra, in Mancherial on Sunday night.

Mancherial Inspector Ravinder said that a case was registered against Sumitra of Kasipet mandal on the charges of kidnapping based on a complaint received from Mahesh from Chandrapur. Investigations were taken up.

The woman was caught by locals while attempting to abduct Adithi, six year old daughter of Mahesh, when she was playing in front of an apartment in ACC colony at around 7 pm. She was handed over to local police, who visited the spot and shifted her to Mancherial police station. She reportedly trapped the girl by luring with chocolates.

The incident created a flutter in the town. Parents expressed concern over movement of kidnappers and requested police to step up vigil on abductors and to prevent offences. They said that gangs of kidnappers, men and women were on the prowl in the streets of the town.