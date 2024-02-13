| Mancherial Collector Santosh Pushes For Nutritional Support For Children Pregnant Women New Mothers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 07:26 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials to strictly implement provision of nutritional supplement to children below six years of age, pregnant women and new mothers through Anganwadi centres.

He along with District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah made surprise inspections to various centres in Jaipur mandal centres on Tuesday.

Santosh instructed the officials to supply the supplement to the eligible children and women every month without fail.

He told them to take steps to identify children facing malnutrition and help them grow physically and mentally by laying a special focus on them.

He asked them to encourage children to participate in the learning process through learning based activities.

The Collector further asked the officials to create awareness among pregnant women to enroll their names in nearby primary health centres and government hospitals.

He told them to educate the women over precautions to be taken at the time of pregnancy and health tips after delivery. He instructed them to assess learning skills after spending time with children. Additional Child Development Officer Hemasatya andothers were present.