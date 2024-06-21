Youngsters caught for bike races in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad police during the course of special drives against racing caught youngsters participating in bike races and performing stunts on public roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 08:18 PM

File image

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam Police has registered nine cases against 89 persons for bike racing, thus creating nuisance and panic in public at various spots across the city, officials on Friday said, adding that a total of 89 bikes and 2 cars were seized.

In the last three weeks, since June 1, the Cyberabad police during the course of special drives against racing near T-Hub, Knowledge City, Gachibowli, Serilingampally, caught youngsters participating in bike races and performing stunts on public roads.

All bikers were bound over before the magistrate for 1 lakh surety, if they get caught performing races for second time; they will be imposed with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

All vehicles will be handed over to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials for further action under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police requested parents to monitor their children, as there is every possibility of accidents happening. Bike racings are not allowed in any manner and if anyone violates the rules, then cases will be registered and they will be sent to jail, police authorities warned.