Cyberabad police crack whip against drunk drivers

All those found driving vehicles under the influence of alcochol will be produced before a court after filing charge sheet for drunk driving offence, officials said

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing to focus on curbing the menace of drunk driving in Cyberabad areas, the Traffic Police conducted drunk driving tests on Monday night too and booked 180 cases.

All those found driving vehicles under the influence of alcochol will be produced before a court after filing charge sheet for drunk driving offence, officials said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said for the first offence, a penalty of Rs 10,000 would be imposed on violators or an imprisonment of six months. And for the second or subsequent offence, a penalty of Rs 15,000 and or an imprisonment of up to two years.

Also, their driving licenses were being seized and forwarded to the Regional Transport Offices concerned for suspension as per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. “It is reiterated that the citizens should have a sense of responsibility and not drive under the influence of alcohol at any cost,” police said.

According to the police, most of those caught drunk driving think they had only a limited quantity of alcohol and it had no effect on them and they can drive perfectly. “But, it is a misconception. The accidents’ data clearly point out that driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the major causes of road accidents. The legally permissible limit of alcohol in blood in India is only 30 mg/100 ml of blood,” officials said.

The effect of alcohol on human body is not uniform on all persons and it depends on numerous factors, they pointed out. Any quantity of alcohol would definitely have impact on the decision making and responsiveness of a person that in turn affects their driving skills, an official pointed out.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged citizens to be alert and make alternative modes for travel when they are under the influence of alcohol.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .