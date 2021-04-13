Youngsters emerge super-spreaders in Telangana

End up being major contributors in spreading the infection during Covid second wave

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Younger population in Telangana and elsewhere in the country has formed a large chunk of Covid positive cases. In fact, the younger demographic has played a big role in driving up the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 infections and perhaps quite unwittingly have become super-spreaders.

For instance, about 56.4 per cent of the Covid positive cases in Telangana are aged up to 40. Senior health officials in Hyderabad said that anywhere between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the younger population who have tested positive are asymptomatic, which creates a lot of difficulty in early detection.

Apart from younger age groups, 45 per cent of individuals who test positive and die of Covid-19 do not have any pre-existing medical conditions. This means that 45 per cent of the fatalities in Telangana are due to Covid-19 while 55 per cent of the individuals who test Covid positive and have died, do have comorbidities. Gender wise, on an average, men form 62 per cent of the entire positive cases while the remaining 38 per cent positive cases are women.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .