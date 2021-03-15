Youngsters in Hyderabad prepare for zakat distribution

Groups of youngsters are identifying slums where the underprivileged stay, and accordingly plan distribution of zakat

Hyderabad: Having reached out to the needy and underprivileged during the Covid-19 lockdown and flash floods last year, many youngsters in the city are now planning to take a lead in distribution of zakat during the coming Ramzan month. The aim is to help the needy directly by avoiding middlemen.

Groups of youngsters are identifying slums where the underprivileged stay, and accordingly plan distribution of zakat. “Together our family distributes goods or cash valued a few lakhs during Ramzan through various charity organisations. This year, we are pooling the money and taking up distribution directly after identifying the needy by visiting the slums,” said Mohd Shoeib, a businessman from Madina colony in Falaknuma.

Muslims calculate the zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, mostly during the month of Ramzan and distribute it among the needy. A few hundred crores are distributed among the needy in the city alone. As mandated, zakat is calculated on one’s annual savings with at least 2.5 per cent to be distributed among underprivileged sections. “While calculating, accounting for a period of one year (12 months) should be done,” Maulana Hafez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, said.

During the lockdown and the flash floods in the city last year, youngsters were on the ground handing over essential commodities to the affected people. “I visited Amannagar slum and saw the poor living conditions. I decided to reach out to them directly along with my cousins and help them,” said Syed Sadiq, a realtor from Bahadurpura.

In the last few weeks, groups of youngsters were seen visiting the slums and interacting with families to identify the needy. “We are preparing to fund the education of children, set up small businesses or coaching/ training centres for educated jobless youth or assist small traders expand their businesses,” said Naveed, whose father runs a popular eatery in the city.

Following a few scams of charity organisations swindling funds in the city, many are now preferring to directly reach out to the needy.

Helpline

A group of youngsters have started a helpline “Zakat Connect” to help people in easily reaching out to the needy. “We will be guiding donors by providing details of slum areas in and around the city. Anyone interested in distribution of Ramzan ration or zakat money can directly visit the areas and do it themselves,” said Habeeb Akhtar, a group member.

They have also prepared a route map of 20 slums in and around the city and will WhatsApp if asked for. Those interested can reach Raoof (9885712707) or Habeeb (8801513459).

