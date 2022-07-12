Youth associations urge to amend India’s Tobacco Law to save young lives

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Members of various youth associations from Hyderabad and other parts of the country have urged the union Government to amend Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) to protect the youth from falling prey to the menace of tobacco products.

While appreciating the government for initiating the process to amend COTPA 2003, they appealed for banning tobacco advertising around educational institutions, a press release said.

In the letter, youth groups have urged Government of India to increase the legal age of sale of tobacco products to 21 years, to impose a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising and ban sale of single sticks of cigarettes/bidis.

“It is scientifically established that if a person is kept away from tobacco till the age of 21 and above, there is a very high probability that he/she will remain tobacco-free for the rest of his life,” said Priyank Kanongoo, Chairman, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in the press release said.

Two-time Olympic medallist in badminton, PV Sindhu said, “tobacco use not only harms our health but it is also a threat to the health of our friends and family. I want all of you to break free from dependence on tobacco and stay healthy”.