Youth attempts to kill ‘lover’ by slitting her throat in Warangal

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a youngster attempted to kill a woman aged 22 years by slitting her throat at her residence near Pochamma temple under Subedari police station limits in Hanamkonda here on Friday. Fortunately, the woman received a superficial injury and her condition is said to be stable.

“She was admitted to the MGM Hospital, and undergoing treatment,” Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi told Telangana Today.

The woman has been staying in Hyderabad for a last couple of months after completing her MCA in Hanamkonda as she was preparing for some exams. She came to Hanamkonda two days ago and both the victim and accused wanted to meet on Friday morning. Following this, the accused had gone to her home when her parents were away. But he had attempted to kill her using some sharp object and escaped from the scene. Neighbours who were alerted by her screams informed the police and shifted her to the hospital with the help of her friends.

The police found out that the accused and the victim were allegedly in ‘love’ with each other for over a year. “We came to know that the accused named Mohammed Azahar was from Mondrai village of Sangem mandal of Warangal district. They came to know each other as the victim used to frequent her maternal uncle’s home at Mondrai village. And our men are on the job to nab him,” Joshi said. “The victim’s health condition is all right,” the CP added.

The parents of the victim were hailing from Laknepally village near Narsampet town, and they had been residing in Hanamkonda for a quite some time now. While her father is working in a welding workshop, her mother is working as a housemaid.

Sources said that the police had already taken the accused into custody and were interrogating him in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar have expressed shock over the incident, and asked the police to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. They suggested that the police arrest the accused at the earliest. On the other hand, Hanamkonda district BJP president R Padma had visited the MGM Hospital and consoled the victim and her parents. Some Hindu outfits have condemned the incident and termed it as ‘love jihad’.

