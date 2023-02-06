Youth Congress activist lands in trouble in Saudi

A Youth Congress worker has landed in trouble for holding up a placard to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Joda Yatra in Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Raza Kadri detained for displaying Bharat Jodo Yatra placard in Holy Kaba (Twitter Photo)

Jeddah: A Youth Congress worker has landed in trouble for holding up a placard to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Joda Yatra in Saudi Arabia.

Raza Kadri, 26, a resident of Niwari district near Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh, was detained for displaying a placard in the Holy Kaba in Makkah. He also took a photograph holding the placard supporting Bharat Jodo Yatra in the background of the Holy Kaba. After two days, security forces traced him to his hotel where he was staying along with other pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and detained him, according to sources.

Also Read Hyderabadi hotelier arrested for violating gathering rule in Saudi Arabia

Displaying any type of flag and placard is unlawful in Saudi Arabia including at Islamic holy sites. The Indian Consulate has repeatedly cautioned compatriots not to display any type of flag inside the Haram area and also, not to pick items found on the ground.

Diplomats have been urging Indians to comply with local rules as there is an increase in cases of picking up unattended materials and displaying any flag or placard.