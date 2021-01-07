Youth died in road accident at Patancheru

Goud was proceeding towards Sangareddy from Patancheru, when a speeding Car mowed down him.

Sangareddy: A youth died in a road accident on NH-65 at Rudraram in Patancheru Mandal on Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Srikanth Goud,23, a resident of Kalher in Sangareddy district.

Goud was proceeding towards Sangareddy from Patancheru, when a speeding Car mowed down him. The death was instant for him as he sustained serious head injuries. Patancheru Police have registered a case. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital, Patancheru.

