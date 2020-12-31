Youth ends life in Dundigal

Sai Kiran (18), according to the police, was depressed for quite some days

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his house at Sai Baba Nagar in Dundigal here on Thursday. He is suspected to have been depressed and ended his life, police said.

Sai Kiran (18), according to the police, was depressed for quite some days. He was found hanging from a rope in the bedroom in the wee hours of Thursday by his parents who then alerted the police. The Dundigal police are investigating. No suicide note was found.

