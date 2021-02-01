Youth held for sexually abusing minor girl in Sircilla

According to police, Burla Ranjith used to harass a 17-year-old girl who stays in the same street in the name of love.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Thangallapalli police arrested an 18-year-old person for sexually abusing a minor girl and blackmailing her with pictures captured on his mobile phone.

According to police, Burla Ranjith used to harass a 17-year-old girl who stays in the same street in the name of love. Despite the village elders’ warning him on a number of occasions, Ranjith failed to change his attitude.

In October, he took the girl to Vemulawada and abused her sexually in a hotel room. He also took pictures of the girl in the nude. On January 15, Ranjit went to the girl’s house and created a ruckus. When village elders questioned him, he refused to change his attitude.

He said he had a relationship with the girl for three months. He also warned that he would upload the girl’s photos on social media and paste wall posters if anybody questioned him about the issue.

Based on the complaint file by the girl’s mother, the police registered a case and took Ranjit into custody. The girl was shifted to the hospital for medical examination, said CI Sarwar.

