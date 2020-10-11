Youth set ablaze over land dispute in Khammam

The victim was admitted to the District Government Hospital with serious burn injuries

By | Published: 12:09 am

Khammam: A youth was set ablaze at Ramanagutta area in the city following a dispute over real estate transaction. The victim called D Veeresh, aged 21 years, was said to have bought a piece of land from a real estate broker and the land was said to have sold with fake documents. When Veeresh questioned the seller who was yet to be identified the latter doused Veeresh with petrol and set him ablaze.

The victim was admitted to the District Government Hospital with serious burn injuries.

Following the incident the parents of the victim staged protest at local police station demanding action against the accused. Two town CI, T Gopi booked a case based on the complainant of the victims’ family members and launched investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .