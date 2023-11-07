YS Jaganmohan Reddy releases Rs 2,204 cr for AP farmers

The government has been extending an assistance of Rs.13,500 per year to all eligible landless SC, ST, BC and Minority farmers and has till date disbursed Rs.33,209.81 crore to farmers alone in the past four years under the scheme.

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 2,204.77 crore as second installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan for the fifth consecutive year directly into the accounts of 53.53 lakh farmers at Rs.4,000 each across the state.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Jagan rebuked the opposition Telugu Desam Party and the yellow media which was supporting it, and also the film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan whom he terms as Dattaputrudu (foster son). While the previous government under Chandrababu had witnessed only scams, his government came out several welfare schemes for the poor, he pointed out. Chandrababu never thought of the people, the poor, elderly, and students, nor farmers, he recalled.

“Your son (Jagan) doesn’t know how to speak lies and an only to do good. Please ponder if you have benefited from our rule. If you did, stand as our soldiers. I don’t need a foster son, or yellow media support to win. The God above and your blessings will see me through,” he remarked.

In this context, Jagan also warned the people against falling prey to the opposition which would go to any extent in the coming days–offering even gold and cars, all of which would be false.