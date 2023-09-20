Jagan to work from Vizag from Vijayadasami

During the Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday, he announced the decision to designate Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will function from Visakhapatnam beginning on this Vijayadasami.

He made this announcement at the Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday while referring to the decision to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

All the offices could be shifted by then, he said and directed the setting up of a committee for selecting the offices and locating them.

Jagan also said the party would abide by the Centre’s decision with respect to midterm poll and holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously.