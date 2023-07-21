AP govt won’t keep quiet on false campaign against volunteers: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Talking to media persons, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the JSP president Pawan Kalyan was after cheap publicity, reading out from the script

Visakhapatnam: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that the government would not need to arrest film actor Pawan Kalyan.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he felt that the Jana Sena Party president was after cheap publicity, reading out from the script written by somebody. The volunteers underwent mental agony due to Pawan Kalyan‘s remarks, he said, and warned that the government would not keep quiet if any false campaign was launched against volunteers.

Subba Reddy also said that Chief Minister Jagan would shift to Visakhapatnam in September. The party would not let down those who worked for it and pointed out that Kola Guruvulu was nominated as YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam district president since Jagan had love for backward classes.