Zakat distribution surges in Hyderabad, benefiting needy in various ways

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: With each passing year, the distributions of Zakat in the city is increasing several folds and the process is slowly getting channelized to make sure the amount reaches the needy. Last year, roughly about Rs. 250 crores of zakat was dispensed among the underprivileged in Hyderabad.

The Muslims calculate the zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, on one’s annual savings with at least 2.5 per cent of it to be distributed. It is mainly distributed during Ramzan.

Hafez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, explained it is obligatory for every Muslim who is ‘sahib–e-nisaab’, meaning one whose annual saving equals not less than the value of 77 grams gold or 520 grams silver. “There is great awareness about the zakat in community and many are coming forward and donating it,” he said.

Traditionally, the zakat amount is used to help people with food and clothing during Ramzan. However, with several dedicated social organizations entering into zakat collection, the process of collecting and spending on needy is streamlined now. The amounts are channelized for health and education.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, president of Helping Hand Foundation, a city based NGO, said several families benefitted through free medical treatment through zakat money. “Free surgeries and transplants at corporate hospital were facilitated for the needy with the donations,” he said.

However, the youngsters prefer to get directly involved with the distribution process and are more focused on sponsoring the education or setting up small business for unemployed.

“Few among the food delivery boys, e-commerce delivery executives or bike or cab taxi drivers with whom we interact are also needy. Some of them are students doing part time job to fund their education or support their families and we help them,” said Mohd Khalid, a software professional.

Shireen Begum, an advocate said working women who qualify for donating zakat are visiting the slums and helping women in distress by setting up small home-based businesses for them. “Women apparels, hand bags, cosmetics, beauty parlour, tailoring shop etc. are being set up to make the women who are in poverty become self-supporting,” she said.