ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

ZapCom's proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be, expanding to 1,000 plus within a year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, will be establishing its Center of Excellence (CoE) specializing in Artifcial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for the Travel and Hospitality, Fintech, and Retail sectors.

ZapCom’s presence is spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India.

This decision to set up CoE was announced after ZapCom team’s led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.

ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, has chosen Hyderabad as the location to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) specializing in AI and NLP driven products for the Travel and… pic.twitter.com/nba6SN58US — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 19, 2023