Zebronics launches home automation camera ‘ZEB-Smart Cam 100’

ZEB-Smart Cam 100 is an indoor camera that features a sleek and a foldable design that looks minimalist and can easily blend into your living room, Zebronics said, adding that the camera provides hassle-free installation

By | Published: 5:11 pm

New Delhi: Homegrown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics India on Wednesday launched its new smart home automation camera “Zeb-SmartCam 100” designed to change the way you monitor your home, office and other properties by allowing remote two-way conversation.

ZEB-Smart Cam 100 is an indoor camera that features a sleek and a foldable design that looks minimalist and can easily blend into your living room, Zebronics said, adding that the camera provides hassle-free installation to help users keep an eye with remote monitoring and controlling.

“As a brand we’ve always strived to bring new technology products and bridge the gap of accessibility to our users,” Sandeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics, said in a statement.

“Our home automation camera that can be of prime importance especially if you have to take care of children or the elderly, and monitor them from time to time. It also ensures a peace of mind to our users being able to monitor, get updates and remotely converse and monitor their loved ones,” Doshi said.

The camera is compact so that it can be kept as a table top to monitor and for easy two way communication.

The camera provides 2MP resolution with H.264 video compression, advanced motion detection, two-way audio communication on the phone app, and the camera end.

It also has a storage option with Micro SD card up to 128GB and supports both Android and iOS devices.

Once connected to the Zeb-Home app which is available on PlayStore and Apple App Store, users just need to scan the QR code given on the product, create a username and password, add the camera using internet (WiFi) and adjust the settings like for instance you can set an alarm, change movements, enable a two way conversation, set motion detection and enable night vision.

More such features are available on the app.

With the app you can either live stream or watch recordings as well.

The camera has motion detecting upto 5 metre with a wide viewing angle, that comes very handy and alerts the user in case a motion is detected.

The Zeb-SmartCam100 home automation camera is available at leading retail stores across India and also at Amazon for Rs 1,500, Zebronics said.