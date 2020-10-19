Zebronics launches ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customisable watch faces, long battery life and comes with two stylish straps in red and black colour.

New Delhi: Home-grown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics on Monday said its newly-launched ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band is now available at Amazon for just Rs 1,699.

ZEB-FIT920CH comes with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, pedometer, customisable watch faces, long battery life and comes with two stylish straps in red and black colour.

The fitness tracker sports a square design display that is rounded at the edges and has a firm strap that provides a comfortable fit.

“Words like health and immunity have come to the forefront with the pandemic. While people are finding different avenues to stay fit our new fitness band will not only constantly monitor their progress but also blend with their style effortlessly,” Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India said in a statement.

Zebronics said that the smart band is designed to help fitness enthusiasts measure their goal with data that can help them improve their workout along with their lifestyle.

It comes with longer battery life lasting an entire week with normal usage, the company claimed.

The fitness tracker with the ZEB-FIT 20 series app is designed minimalist to blend well with everyday wear.

In fact, the smart band also offers an option to customise watch faces that can be changed on a regular basis according to your convenience and comes with features that track every step, measure your calories burned and actively monitor your progress.

The easy to use clip type charger that tags along is an added advantage.

Functions like the pedometer that counts the steps, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminder in case you have been sitting too long are paired with the features of a clock with customisable clock faces, alarm, call reject, stopwatch, find phone, remote camera shutter and more.

There is more to the fitness band if you are an avid sports enthusiast since the fitness tracker also tracks seven sports like badminton, football,, cycling, basketball and skipping.