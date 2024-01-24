Watch: Makers of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ share promo as movie goes on floors

| Watch Makers Of Kamal Haasans Thug Life Share Promo As Movie Goes On Floors

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film "Thug Life" goes on floors!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam‘s much-anticipated film “Thug Life” went on floors on Wednesday and makers of the film Raaj Kamal Films International shared a promo video on X (formerly Twitter) to announce it.

The video shared by the makers of the movie features posters of all the cast members from the film, including Dulquer Salman, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George and Gautham Karthik in key roles.

While maestro AR Rehman is composing the music for the film, Ravi K Chandran will be working on the cinematography. Thug Life marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan after 35 years.

The promo which was launched earlier to announce the project has already created a buzz around the film’s setting, period and genre of the film. The exclusively shot promo features Kamal Haasan with long hair, fighting heavily armed people.

The makers of the film are remain tight-lipped about the details of the film.

