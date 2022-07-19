Zee Telugu offers double dose of entertainment with Bonalu special ‘Mahasangamam’ episode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Zee Telugu has been keeping its viewers entertained with a slew of unique concepts and shows, including ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes. In fact, it is always exciting for the audience to watch their favourite characters from two different shows sharing the screen in such episodes.

With Bonalu just around the corner, viewers were quite keen on watching a special episode of two shows that are devotionally relevant and guess what, Zee Telugu has planned just that! The channel is all set to telecast a thrilling ‘Mahasangamam’ episode of ‘Mukkupudaka’ and ‘Trinayani’ that will surely keep everyone glued to their screens from 8 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday (July 20).

The episode will kick off with Nayani, Sumana, Hasini, and their family (from ‘Trinayani’) crossing paths with Vedavati and her family (from ‘Mukkupudaka’) at a temple amid the hustle and bustle of the Bonalu festival. At the same time, Srikar and Avani (from ‘Mukkupudaka’) will also be seen visiting the temple to witness the festivities and so is the case with Surendra who is desperately waiting for a chance to take revenge on Avani. When he finds her at the temple, he decides to set her on fire. On the other hand, Thilottama comes up with a notorious plan to kill pregnant Nayani.

Who rescues both Avani and Nayani from the evil designs of Surendra and Thilottama is what makes the episode a gripping thriller. With plenty of twists and surprises in the tale, the episode guarantees an edge-of-the-seat experience and will surely take the viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions!

For the uninitiated, ‘Trinayani’ is one of the top shows of Zee Telugu that has made its mark with its unique and gripping narrative. On the other hand, ‘Mukkupudaka’ is a new offering which has, in a short period of time, won the hearts of the viewers for its relatable family drama. With two unique and devotional narratives coming together for a Bonalu-special ‘Mahasangamam’ episode, you cannot miss this one!