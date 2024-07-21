Devotees throng Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad for Bonalu festivities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 11:46 AM

Devotees during the Bonalu celebrations at the historic Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Amidst heavy police presence and overcast conditions, devotees on Sunday morning started making a beeline to the historic Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad to offer ‘Bonam’ and seek blessings from Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Ashada Bonalu festivities.

For the convenience of women devotees offering ‘Bonam’ to Goddess Mahankali, authorities arranged separate queues. Barricades have also been set up to ensure smooth passage for over 10 lakh devotees, who are expected to throng the temple during the two-day Bonalu celebrations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other public representatives from political parties, including Congress and BJP, offered their prayers and participated in special puja of Goddess Mahankali.